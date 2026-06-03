Kobbie Mainoo sends message to Michael Carrick from England's World Cup training camp & reacts to Man Utd boss getting permanent job

United recently confirmed that Carrick has been handed a permanent contract until 2028 after a successful interim spell following the departure of Ruben Amorim. The decision has gone down a storm in the dressing room, with Mainoo confirming that the squad were desperate for the former Red Devils captain to stay on a long-term basis.

Speaking from England's training base in Florida, Mainoo told talkSPORT: "We were very happy with it, obviously, we were behind the manager from the start. So many great performances under him, and I love the way he coaches and manages me personally in the team as well. I think everyone in the squad can agree with that, so when he officially got the job, we were all so happy."



