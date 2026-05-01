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Kobbie Mainoo names two team-mates he would have on his shirt as a fan - having once idolised Wanye Rooney - and reveals Man Utd-themed tattoo plan

K. Mainoo
Manchester United
Premier League

Kobbie Mainoo has opened up on his deep-rooted loyalty to Manchester United after signing a new long-term contract that could see him become a one-club man. From idolising Wayne Rooney as a boy to revealing plans for a United-themed tattoo, the midfield star also named the two current team-mates he would most want on his shirt if he were still a fan in the stands.

  • Red Devils through and through

    United’s rising star Mainoo has reaffirmed his lifelong commitment to his boyhood club following his recent long-term contract extension. The academy graduate, who has become an essential figure in the first team, remains deeply connected to the traditions of the Theatre of Dreams despite his rapid ascent to international stardom. Having spent the vast majority of his life within the United setup, the 21-year-old’s personal affinity for the club continues to shape his professional ambitions and off-field identity.

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    From fan to protagonist

    In a candid interview with GQregarding his early influences and current admiration for his peers, Mainoo reflected on the players who defined his childhood and those he respects now. Asked about the first name he ever had on a replica shirt, he said: “[Wayne] Rooney. Growing up, he was the guy at United. He was the man, so back then I don't think you'd get anyone else's name on your shirt.”

    When asked who he would choose if he were a young fan today, he added: “Probably Bruno [Fernandes] or Amad [Diallo]. When I was younger, I loved that type of play, a tricky winger to play against. And Bruno because he's an unbelievable player, what he's done for the club. He's been here for a while now and what he's doing in the season is amazing as well.”

  • Lifelong loyalty

    The England international also addressed the prospect of cementing his status at the club through a permanent tribute and a rare career path in the modern era. On the topic of getting a club-themed tattoo, Mainoo said: “Growing up, I’ve always supported United and been going to Old Trafford. So yeah, that's definitely possible.”

    On the possibility of spending his entire career at Old Trafford, the Stockport-born midfielder added: “Yeah, I mean I love this club and I have done my whole life, so yeah it's definitely possible.”

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    Crucial season climax

    Mainoo’s immediate focus shifts back to the pitch as United prepare for a definitive home encounter against Liverpool this Sunday, May 3. Victory in this high-stakes rivalry would effectively secure Champions League qualification for next season, providing the perfect stage for the young midfielder to showcase his burgeoning leadership. With a World Cup on the horizon this summer, maintaining his exceptional domestic form will be vital as he looks to establish himself as a global superstar while staying true to his Manchester roots.

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