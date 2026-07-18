Kobbie Mainoo injury confirmed ahead of England clash with France in worrying blow for Man Utd

The United academy graduate was expected to potentially feature as Thomas Tuchel looked to rotate his squad following the heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Argentina, but he was instead forced to watch from the stands. The Football Association confirmed the news via a terse official update shortly before the team sheets were released at the stadium. The governing body stated: “Kobbie Mainoo is ruled out of today’s matchday squad to face France due to injury.”

The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the youngster, despite being included in the final 26-man squad ahead of several high-profile Premier League rivals. Tuchel opted to make seven changes to his starting XI for the bronze medal match, but Mainoo’s name was the most notable omission from the bench.