Getty/GOAL
Would Khvicha Kvaratskhelia want to join Man Utd? Red Devils get advice & warning in same transfer message regarding potential Matheus Cunha upgrade
Rashford sale: Man Utd may have funds for another forward
United invested heavily when reinforcing their attacking unit during the summer of 2025. Premier League pedigree was acquired when luring Cunha away from Wolves for £62.5 million ($83m) and prising Bryan Mbeumo from the clutches of Brentford in an initial £65m ($86m) deal.
The latter has registered 10 goals and three assists during his debut campaign in Manchester, while the former has found the target on six occasions and teed up two efforts for grateful team-mates. There is the promise of more to come from both.
Could it be, however, that the Red Devils seek to bring in even more firepower when another recruitment window swings open? They need somebody to provide the ammunition for the likes of Benjamin Sesko, who has burst into life with seven goals through his last nine appearances.
Kvaratskhelia would add further trickery and direct running on the flanks, and is yet to reach his peak at 25 years of age. United may have funds available for another left winger if Marcus Rashford sees a purchase option in his loan at Barcelona triggered by La Liga heavyweights.
- Getty/GOAL
Man Utd urged to consider transfer raid on PSG?
Parker believes that a potential raid on PSG makes a lot of sense, with the former Red Devils defender - speaking in association with Uudert Kasinot - telling GOAL: “He is unbelievable and would be a great signing for United, without a shadow of a doubt!
“He could be a back-to-back Champions League winner, so is he going to want to come to Manchester United? He might be content there at PSG, but he could come out and say that he wants to test himself in another league now he's proven himself in France. Does he want to do that?
“But you look at him and you would say yes as a signing for United, he's a workaholic as well. On that left-hand side, he gives you more quality than Cunha, so you would definitely be looking at him.”
Is Kvaratskhelia happy in Paris?
There have been suggestions that Kvaratskhelia - who helped PSG to a historic European crown last season - has grown a little unsettled in the French capital. He is said to have been the subject of an inquest from frustrated team-mates that are accusing him of “playing by himself”.
The Georgian superstar has also been deployed on the right wing at times by Luis Enrique, and would prefer to operate on the opposite side of the field. Various reports have claimed that United have Kvaratskhelia on their radar.
The man himself has, however, been talking up his happiness at Parc des Princes. He told Le Parisien recently: “For me, Paris is truly extraordinary. You have everything here, and above all, this is the city of love. When PSG contacted me, I thought my wife was the happiest person in the world.
“Before PSG contacted me, she always said, 'Imagine if one day we play for PSG, it would be amazing to stay there.' In my mind, I think it's very difficult to go there when there are great players like [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe. I love everything about Paris. The more I think about it, the more I appreciate how respectful the people are there.”
- Getty
How much did Kvaratskhelia cost PSG?
While United may like the look of Kvaratskhelia, any transfer agreement would not come cheap. PSG splashed out €70m (£60m/$80m) when snapping him up from Serie A side Napoli in January 2025.
He has captured Ligue 1, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup crowns since then, while plundering 19 goals through 67 appearances. If he were to be made available, then a scramble for his signature would be sparked. Were that to happen, then - as alluded to by Parker - questions would be asked of whether Old Trafford is the right landing spot for him.
Advertisement