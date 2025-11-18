Getty/GOAL
Karim Benzema reveals true feelings on Cristiano Ronaldo after frosty reunion with ex-Real Madrid team-mate as Saudi Pro League rivals
Friends turned foes: Ronaldo & Benzema won many trophies in Madrid
Benzema and Ronaldo formed part of the fabled ‘BBC’ attacking unit in Spain alongside Wales international Gareth Bale. They savoured La Liga and Champions League triumphs together, while posting jaw-dropping numbers in the goal scoring department.
Friends have now become foes, with both men heading to Saudi Arabia in 2023. Ronaldo was the first to make that move, following his release by Manchester United, with Benzema following the five-time Ballon d’Or winner after landing a Golden Ball of his own.
Benzema explains his relationship with Ronaldo
Al-Ittihad have been more successful than Al-Nassr, with Benzema landing a league title and King’s Cup in 2024-25, but Ronaldo is determined to right those wrongs. He did, however, suffer more trophy-chasing heartache in the last-16 of this season’s King’s Cup.
Ronaldo and Benzema did not have much to say to one another in front of the cameras when Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr locked horns once more, but they were friendlier behind the scenes.
Benzema has revealed as much, telling AS when it was put to him that things seemed a little off between two men that were close friends in Madrid: “No, please. We talked in the locker room. We hugged, we talked... Then on the pitch we can't or shouldn't do it again. The same thing again? There's a lot of respect, we're fine. We don't need to teach anything. We're good. We've both learned from each other. It seems like we have to say things or do things in front of the TV. It's not like that. A lot of respect. We find it on the pitch and each of us focuses on our own game.”
Benzema targets: Veteran striker still going strong
Benzema added on joining Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, with their presence helping to grow the game in the Middle East: “Saudi Arabia needs players like Cristiano, or like me, or like others who have come here to give them some of the things we have in Europe. We have to teach the local lads what it takes so they can go to other clubs. It's a country that's opening up. The people are well-mannered in their daily interactions. It's a very good place for me.”
Ex-France international Benzema is now 37 years of age, but has plundered 46 goals for Al-Ittihad through 75 appearances. He said of being in a good place: “Yes, very much so. When I signed, I had just won the Ballon d'Or that season. It wasn't the end of my career; I wanted to keep playing and enjoying football. I feel very good at this club. The fans are great, and the lads are also eager to work hard. These are things I really appreciate on a daily basis.”
On his immediate targets, he added: “Keep scoring goals, keep playing, keep creating plays, keep giving and transmitting that emotion to people. Not just in Saudi Arabia, but to the whole world of football. Every time I step onto the pitch, I want people to see that. I like to always be doing things, even in training.”
What next for Benzema? Contract in Saudi Arabia running down
Like Ronaldo, Benzema is heading towards retirement. He is yet to decide what will happen when boots are hung up for the final time. Quizzed on whether he could move into management, the veteran frontman said: “I don't know. I have friends who are already involved in coaching and they're always talking to me about it, but it's difficult. Being a footballer or a coach seems different, but it's the same pressure. It's complicated.”
For now, Benzema is fully focused on his playing commitments. He is only tied to a contract through to next summer, when free agency could be reached, and will celebrate his 38th birthday on December 19.
