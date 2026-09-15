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Kai Rooney next? Why Wayne’s son could follow Shea Lacey & JJ Gabriel into Man Utd first-team fold as Michael Carrick takes cup inspiration from Sir Alex Ferguson
Man Utd famed for producing home-grown stars
The Red Devils’ glittering history is littered with tales of starry-eyed home-grown hopefuls that went on to become senior superstars. In the present, Marcus Rashford has been absorbed back into the fold - following loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona - while Kobbie Mainoo has returned to favour in midfield.
Merseyside native Lacey signed a professional contract in 2024 and made his competitive debut off the bench in a Premier League clash with Aston Villa in December 2025. A red card in an FA Cup meeting with Brighton blotted his copybook slightly, but there are high hopes for the 19-year-old winger.
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Teenage wonderkid Gabriel waiting on competitive debut
There is even more buzz around 15-year-old wonderkid Gabriel, given his exploits in the youth ranks. He was prevented from making his bow last season by Premier League regulations, but did figure under Carrick in pre-season ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
It has been suggested that senior minutes may not be too far off for ‘Kid Messi’, with it impossible to keep a lid on his undoubted potential. Could Rooney be next to step off the production line, with the highly-rated forward - who is cut from similar cloth to his record-breaking father - set to turn 17 on November 2.
Carabao Cup benefits for academy hopefuls
Quizzed on whether the son of his former team-mate could be eased into Carrick’s plans at some point, potentially next summer during another series of friendlies, ex-United defender Simpson - who was speaking courtesy of Free Bets, home of the best betting sites in the UK - told GOAL: “The way it is now, it was tough when we were younger to get to train with the first team. Whereas now, you get more opportunities with the first team.
“The coaches like more bodies, like more numbers. So the lads will be around them a lot more and they'll feel a lot more comfortable. So like you said, Kai, Shea. Shea's the one at the minute who's probably ahead of everyone obviously. JJ, they'll be training with them and in time we'll see.”
Simpson went on to say of domestic cup benefits, with United preparing to play host to Premier League rivals Brighton in the Carabao Cup third-round on Wednesday: “That's why Brighton is so important because Sir Alex with us if we've got maybe Burton at home or these types of games, if it’s at home, you can probably introduce them. Maybe the last 20 minutes of a game.
“So I think that's why beating Brighton is important. Brighton's probably not the game, but going into them competitions, I think they're important for the lads on the periphery.”
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Will another Rooney score goals for Man Utd?
Lacey has already made substitute appearances for United this season against Hull City and Sabah in Premier League and Champions League competition. He is seemingly first in the academy queue at present, with the likes of Harry Amass and Tyler Fletcher also in contention.
Gabriel will be hoping to bring the discussion regarding his debut date to a close in the not too distant future, while another Rooney may soon be leading the line and chasing down goals in the most iconic of red jerseys.
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