Why does Kai Havertz love donkeys? Arsenal star opens up on his strong bond with 'wonderful' animal

Havertz's association with the animal has even earned him the nickname The Donkey among some of his team-mates. Now, he is back in the Germany national team for the first time since November 2024 after overcoming a series of injuries that have kept the Arsenal forward sidelined for much of the current season.

Now getting back to full fitness ahead of the World Cup, he is eager to put his injury troubles behind him, saying: “For me personally, that was of course a very difficult time that I have behind me. It wasn't an easy one. Nevertheless, I am of course very happy to be back here, to be with the team. I naturally missed the boys and I also missed spending time here, playing for the national team again, singing the anthem. That's why it's of course very special for me to be back after this long time.”

Despite his time away from the squad, he has maintained a constant line of communication with the coaching staff. He is now focused on using his international experience to guide a squad that features several fresh faces as they build toward the World Cup.

“I haven't had a role talk yet. I was in a lot of contact with Julian. The exchange was always there, always given," Havertz said. "I am very grateful to him that he also sought contact. But I wasn't there for a year, and I hope to lead from the front, to help the boys on the pitch. I feel very comfortable in all attacking positions. I am a flexible player, I have played in many positions over the past years. Everyone knows that I'm not a loud player who gives speeches in the dressing room. But I have the experience at international level and I challenge myself to lead from the front at this World Cup.”