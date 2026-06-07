Juventus closing in on Alexander Sorloth transfer before launching 'all-out' pursuit for PSG's Randal Kolo Muani

The pursuit of Sorloth has moved into an advanced stage, with Juventus making significant strides in negotiations for the Norwegian international, according to Tuttomercato. Recent meetings between the club and the striker's representatives have proved fruitful, with the former Villarreal man giving his green light to the move. Sorloth is said to be enticed by the project in Turin and has already agreed in principle to a four-year contract worth approximately €4 million net per season.

However, reaching an agreement with Atletico Madrid remains the final hurdle as the Spanish giants are holding out for a transfer fee in excess of €30 million. Despite this, the relationship between the two clubs is excellent, and Juventus hope to leverage the situation involving Nico Gonzalez, who spent last season on loan at the Metropolitano from the Bianconeri, to smooth over the financial details of the deal.