Juventus reach agreement with Luciano Spalletti to replace Igor Tudor as ex-Italy and Napoli boss given Champions League incentive

Spalletti’s long-anticipated return to Serie A is almost complete, as Juventus have reached a full agreement with the veteran coach to replace Igor Tudor. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spalletti will sign a contract running until June 2026, which automatically extends by a year if the club secures Champions League qualification.

As per reports, the 66-year-old is expected to be present at the Allianz Stadium for Juve’s Serie A fixture against Udinese on Wednesday evening, although interim coach Massimo Brambilla will take charge of the game. His formal presentation and first press conference are scheduled for Thursday, with his debut on the bench anticipated for Saturday’s clash against Cremonese.

The appointment marks a major reset at Continassa after an eight-game winless run led to Tudor’s dismissal earlier this week. The Croatian’s final match in charge came in a 1-0 loss to Lazio, leaving the club languishing in eighth place, nine points adrift of leaders Napoli.