Jurrien Timber injury blow: Arsenal defender forced off early in Premier League clash with Everton

The contest appeared destined to end in a goalless draw until the closing stages, when Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres broke the deadlock in the 89th minute. A cross from the right was misjudged by Everton Pickford, allowing Gyokeres to collect the loose ball and calmly finish into the empty net.

Arsenal sealed the result deep into stoppage time as youngster Max Dowman struck in the 97th minute, capitalising on Pickford’s advanced position to finish off a swift counterattack and secure all three points for the Gunners.