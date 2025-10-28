Jurgen Klopp holds secret meeting as ex-Liverpool coach aims to lure key figure away from Bundesliga club

Klopp’s involvement in Salzburg’s internal affairs marks a new phase in his post-Liverpool career. Having taken over at Red Bull earlier this year, the 58-year-old is now tasked with overseeing strategic direction across the group’s clubs, from Salzburg and Leipzig to New York and Bragantino.

His pursuit of Schicker underscores a shift toward a more unified Red Bull football model, one that could streamline decision-making and foster synergy between the clubs. Klopp’s fingerprints are already visible in several internal discussions, and this appointment could be the first major personnel move under his supervision.

Although Klopp continues to downplay a potential return to management, his behind-the-scenes role demonstrates that his influence on the European football landscape remains immense. As for Liverpool, growing uncertainty under Arne Slot and Klopp’s continued visibility in the football world have inevitably sparked rumours of an Anfield reunion.

His recent comments: “I said I will never coach a different team in England, so if I return, it would be Liverpool. Theoretically, it is possible,” have only heightened public curiosity about his long-term ambitions. For now, however, Klopp’s focus appears firmly on Red Bull’s global football ecosystem and the next generation of executives capable of sustaining its competitive edge.

If the move materialises, Schicker could be appointed as Salzburg’s new sporting director as early as the January transfer window, giving him time to prepare for the summer market. His departure would leave Hoffenheim scrambling for a replacement amid an already tense internal atmosphere.