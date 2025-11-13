Julian Nagelsmann called out for Leroy Sane treatment as ex-Bayern Munich director and former coach stand up for 'very sensitive' winger

Jens Keller, former Stuttgart, Schalke and Union Berlin head coach, was not too pleased with Nagelsmann's comments at the press conference this week. The former defender also believes Sane "brings something special" to the German national team.

"I suspect Julian Nagelsmann wanted to provoke him, but I would have handled it differently," Keller told Sky Sport. "It's not my style to communicate publicly and increase the pressure like that. Leroy may be a laid-back guy, but he's also very sensitive."

Keller, who guided Sane to his professional debut in 2014, says he’s unsure whether public criticism benefits the player’s performance. He explains that Sane “used to need a talking-to now and then," but not in public. "You can tell him your opinion in private, and he accepts it.”

The 54-year-old also defended Sane from the criticism by adding that "if he doesn't perform well, it's almost always viewed quite critically. But he also played some great games for Bayern last season." For Keller, there is "hardly anyone in Germany who has such a good left foot, such speed, who goes deep and demands the ball."

He also referred to Nagelsmann's comments about Sane back in August, where he pointed out that the ex-Manchester City and Schalke star is now plying a trade in a league that has lower standards. "Ultimately, he plays for a top Turkish club and in the Champions League. I don't know what's so bad about that," Keller pointed out. "That's also my conviction because he still brings something special. As a person, he's an incredibly good guy, I like him very much. Leroy would always be there for me."

Former Bayern director Matthias Sammer agrees that Nagelsmann's method may not be ideal, saying: "My experience is that individualists need love, need so much love that it causes a clash. That's just the way it is. "

