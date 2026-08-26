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Julian Alvarez IGNORES Mikel Arteta's call as Atletico Madrid star pushes for Barcelona move
Alvarez stalls on Atletico Madrid exit
Alvarez finds himself at a transfer crossroads as the summer window nears its close. The Argentine forward is currently stranded at Atletico, with his immediate future hanging in the balance. While Arsenal have emerged as a primary suitor, Alvarez is actively resisting a return to the Premier League. This stance has created a major headache for the Spanish side, who are desperate to offload the striker.
Los Rojiblancos need to generate funds for new arrivals and are keen to avoid keeping a disgruntled player in their squad. However, their ideal solution of a lucrative move to England is currently hitting a brick wall.
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Striker ignores Arteta phone call
The depth of Alvarez's reluctance to join Arsenal has been highlighted by extraordinary claims from Spain. The former Manchester City star is reportedly refusing to even entertain negotiations with the Gunners. Speaking on El Chiringuito, Josep Pedrerol revealed the extreme lengths the player is taking.
"They tell me that the other day, Julian Alvarez did not want to answer Mikel Arteta's phone call," Pedrerol claimed. "Arteta called Julian and he didn't pick up because Julian Alvarez does not want to return to the Premier League, and Atletico need him to go to the Premier League because they don't want an unhappy player and need money to sign."
Barcelona wait for Atletico compromise
With the Premier League route blocked, Barcelona are closely monitoring the situation. The Catalan giants are reportedly waiting for Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin to swallow his pride and sanction a domestic transfer. The saga has already caused tension between the rival clubs. Pedrerol noted that Blaugrana have been surprised by the recent interventions of Atletico president Enrique Cerezo, who rarely takes a public stance but has heavily criticised Barca during this process.
Pedrerol added: "Atletico needs him to move there. They don't want an unhappy player on the roster and they need the funds for new signings. Atletico is in a difficult spot, and Barcelona is hoping Gil Marín will eventually swallow his pride and allow Julián to join Barca, as it is the only real option available.
"Barca has been very surprised to see Enrique Cerezo get involved in the fray. Cerezo usually avoids taking a stand, yet he has been openly criticizing Barca in several statements - an attitude that has caught the club off guard. If the club's best interests were the priority, he would be sold."
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Pressure mounts on Atletico to sell
Time is rapidly running out for Atletico Madrid to resolve this complex transfer puzzle. As the deadline approaches, the club's bargaining position weakens significantly.
Los Rojiblancos must now decide whether to compromise and negotiate with a direct rival. If no agreement is reached with Barcelona or a surprise alternative buyer, Diego Simeone faces the difficult task of reintegrating a severely unhappy player into his squad.
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