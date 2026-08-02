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Joshua Zirkzee says yes to Juventus! Italian giants target Man Utd striker but prepare two Chelsea alternatives amid financial constraints
Juventus seek Zirkzee loan deal
Zirkzee has reached an agreement in principle to join Juventus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 25-year-old forward has found opportunities limited under Carrick and is said to be intrigued by the prospect of returning to a league where he previously flourished with Bologna.
Financial constraints mean the Bianconeri are prioritising a specific temporary arrangement to bring the striker to Turin. The report suggests that the ideal scenario for Juventus would be for a loan deal with a non-mandatory option to buy, mirroring the structure that saw Marcus Rashford move temporarily to Barcelona.
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Conceicao swap on the cards?
The departure of Zirkzee would represent another major step in Carrick's transformation of the first-team squad. United have been active in the market, securing midfield reinforcements in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for a combined fee exceeding £70 million.
The Red Devils are also exploring creative ways to improve their attacking options while moving on unwanted assets. Rather than a simple loan, United could look to use Juventus' interest in Zirkzee to their advantage, with reports suggesting they are prepared to offer the Dutchman alongside €30 million to secure Bianconeri winger Francisco Conceicao in an ambitious player-plus-cash deal.
Contingency plans at Stamford Bridge
While Zirkzee remains the primary target for Luciano Spalletti, Juventus are not putting all their eggs in one basket. The club hierarchy is aware that negotiations with United could prove complicated given the differing views on the transfer formula. As a result, the Bianconeri are monitoring the situation at Chelsea, where a bloated squad could lead to late opportunities in the final weeks of the window.
If a move for the United forward fails to materialise, Juve have identified two young Premier League alternatives. The report adds that both Liam Delap and summer signing Emmanuel Emegha could potentially become available for loans from the London club. Spalletti is specifically looking for a tall, physical presence to lead the line following the departure of Dusan Vlahovic, and both Chelsea-owned strikers fit the profile required to compete in the Scudetto race.
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Kolo Muani arrival forces David exit
The movement for Zirkzee is part of a broader attacking reshuffle in Turin. The club has reportedly secured a deal for French international Randal Kolo Muani, who has arrived at the J-Medical facility to complete his move from Paris Saint-Germain. The agreement is structured as a €38m guaranteed fee plus up to a further €12m in add-ons, representing a major investment for the club.
To facilitate the arrival of both Kolo Muani and potentially Zirkzee, Juventus must offload Jonathan David. The Canadian international has struggled to adapt to life in Serie A and is now considered the odd man out in Spalletti's plans. While David has expressed a public desire to stay and fight for his place, the club is ready to sanction a sale for €30m to balance the books.
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