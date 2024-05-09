'Joshua Kimmich dived' - Carlo Ancelotti hits back at Bayern offside complaints and claims Nacho's goal should have stood for Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti rebuffed Bayern Munich's grievances over their disallowed goal and claimed Joshua Kimmich "dived" which denied Nacho an earlier goal.
- Madrid saw Nacho goal disallowed for a foul on Kimmich
- Bayern then had effort chalked off in stoppage time
- Ancelotti hits back at Bayern complaints