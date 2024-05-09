BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Carlo Ancelotti Joshua KimmichGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'Joshua Kimmich dived' - Carlo Ancelotti hits back at Bayern offside complaints and claims Nacho's goal should have stood for Real Madrid

Carlo AncelottiJoshua KimmichReal Madrid vs Bayern MunichReal MadridBayern MunichChampions League

Carlo Ancelotti rebuffed Bayern Munich's grievances over their disallowed goal and claimed Joshua Kimmich "dived" which denied Nacho an earlier goal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Madrid saw Nacho goal disallowed for a foul on Kimmich
  • Bayern then had effort chalked off in stoppage time
  • Ancelotti hits back at Bayern complaints
Article continues below