'Absolute disaster!' - Thomas Tuchel rages at decision to disallow Matthijs de Ligt’s 113th-minute equaliser for Bayern Munich in Champions League defeat to Real Madrid
Thomas Tuchel has raged at the “absolute disaster” decision that denied Matthijs de Ligt a late equaliser for Bayern Munich against Real Madrid.
- German giants suffered semi-final heartache
- Joselu double downed Bayern at the Bernabeu
- Dutch defender thought he'd forced extra-time