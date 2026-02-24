Jose Mourinho 'f*cked up' with 'clumsy' Vinicius Junior comments as ex-Chelsea pupil urges Benfica boss to apologise

Ex-Nigeria international Mikel, who played under Mourinho at Premier League giants Chelsea, has told his Obi One Podcast: “What I expected to hear from my old boss, from my gaffer [was] ‘Yes it is under investigation, but there is not place for racism there, there is no place for such thing, but let’s wait until it is concluded, there is no place for that’.

“So for him to come out and say ‘Oh yeah, Vinicius Jr shouldn’t have celebrated the way he did’, that was a clumsy, clumsy comment from Jose Mourinho. He will be the first, he knows, he will be the first to know ‘I’ve f*cked up here’. He is a smart, smart guy, a very smart guy, he knows.”

Mikel added: “I don’t know the reason why he hasn’t apologised, but I expect him to come out at some point and make a statement. There is nobody who has played with Jose Mourinho that has a bad word to say about him, especially when it comes to racism, especially, zero, absolutely zero.

“He will be the first to say ‘I f*cked up, it was after the game, emotions were running high, I didn’t think about my statement, I didn’t think about what I was going to say’. He is an experienced manager, he is a smart guy, he knows what he should have said. The statement that he made is a massive, massive, huge mistake.”