Don't look now, but here come Jordan Morris and Seattle Sounders, who shouldn't be underestimated as MLS Cup contenders

The Sounders have MLS's best defense and a leading star in Jordan Morris, so why aren't more people talking about them as Cup contenders?

The Seattle Sounders enter the MLS postseason as one of the league’s hottest teams, unbeaten since August. With two MLS Cups, a CONCACAF Champions Cup, and coach Brian Schmetzer at the helm, plus star players like Jordan Morris, who matched his career-best in goal contributions, and Albert Rusnak enjoying a standout season, Seattle also boasted the league’s best defense. So why aren’t more people talking about the Sounders as serious contenders?

Heading into the postseason, the betting favorites for MLS Cup are - of course - Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at +150, followed by the LA Galaxy at +350, Columbus Crew at +650 and LAFC at +700. However, the team with the fifth-best odds at +1600, Seattle, are the dark-horse team that people are forgetting about. Seattle fans don't say its a Schmetzer fall without reason.

The Sounders' manager is one of few in MLS who knows how to navigate the end of a campaign to precision, and one of the few on the touchline who knows how to win in playoff soccer. While the higher profile teams like the two Los Angeles clubs are favorite to come out of the Western Conference, Seattle won't go down without a fight. In fact, they might just storm their way to MLS Cup. GOAL digs into how the Sounders might be the team to surprise everyone in this postseason.