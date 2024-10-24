2024 MLS Cup Winner Odds: Inter Miami hit the postseason as the team to beat

As the MLS Playoffs start, our football betting expert offers a look at the 2024 MLS Cup winner odds and breaks down the favorites’ chances.

The MLS regular season has been decided, and for the 8 best teams from each conference the path to becoming the 2024 MLS Cup winners begins.

MLS Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami are the hot favorites to lift the MLS Cup following a dominant season that saw them collect a record setting 74 points.

They’ll take nothing for granted, though, and there are plenty of rivals who’d be happy to upset Lionel Messi and his team.

Here we break down the favorites for the MLS Cup and their path to glory.

2024 MLS Cup Winner Odds

Team Odds Inter Miami +150 LA Galaxy +350 Columbus Crew +650 Los Angeles FC +700 Seattle Sounders FC +1600 All Others +2000 and above

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Inter Miami (#1 East) @ +150

Inter Miami have been the dominant team in MLS this season, scoring a record 74 points on their way to lifting the Supporters’ Shield and topping the scoring charts with 79 goals.

It’s easy to point to Argentinian megastar Lionel Messi and say that, of course, any team with him in it will be a force to be reckoned with. Still, while it’s impossible to discount Messi’s 20 goals and 16 assists, he only made 15 starts, with four more appearances coming off the bench. He was absent for nearly half the season, and the team still performed.

There are incredible players throughout the Inter Miami line up. Fellow Barcelona alumni Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez are all formidable players in their own right, and have been pivotal in Inter Miami’s recent success.

This is a team with a stacked roster playing in harmony. They’ve earned the right to be favorites, and it will take a huge effort from another side to stop Inter Miami lifting the MLS Cup in December.

LA Galaxy (#2 West) @ +350

The LA Galaxy are still the second favorites for the MLS Cup despite throwing away the top seed in the West on the final day of the season. Still, they are the most successful side in league history, with nine finals appearances and five wins, and a threat to be taken seriously.

Midfield maestro Riqui Puig is one of the league’s most creative players with 15 assists and 13 goals, while Gabriel Pec has been a sensation on the right wing to pick up 14 assists of his own alongside leading the team scoring charts with 16.

There is no denying that LA Galaxy have a roster capable of challenging for the MLS Cup. However, there have to be questions asked about how much losing the Western Conference title on the final day of the season will affect the team’s confidence heading into the playoffs.

Plus, the Galaxy dropping to the #2 seed has also potentially lost them home advantage for the conference finals. If they run into LAFC there, they’d need a win in their arch rivals’ stadium to progress to the MLS Cup Final.

Columbus Crew (#2 East) @ +650

The reigning 2023 MLS Cup winners were the runners-up in the East this year, and look interesting candidates to be the first back-to-back champions since LA Galaxy pulled it off in 2011/2012.

Star striker Cucho Hernandez has been instrumental to the team’s success, scoring 19 goals in just 27 appearances. If the Crew are going to make a run for the MLS Cup, they’ll need him in peak form.

However, there have been red flags waving in Ohio about when it comes to the Columbus defense.

The Crew’s league position has been helped massively by their early season defensive form, which led the team to only concede 40 goals all season for the fourth best record in the league. However, what that stat line doesn’t say is how leaky the back line was towards the end of the season.

Columbus Crew conceded 12 goals in their last 6 games, making up 30% of their intake for the year. They went from letting in an average of a goal a game through their first 28 games, to two goals a game in their last six.

The Crew have the tools to make a deep postseason run, but to do so they need to get back to the defensive form that gave them this platform.

Los Angeles FC (#1 West) @ +700

It is simply disrespectful to LAFC to have them priced so long, especially with their cross-town rivals LA Galaxy at +350. LAFC beat the Galaxy in two of the three meetings they had this season, and snatched the Western Conference title away from them on Decision Day.

Striker Denis Bouanga came joint-second in the Golden Boot this season with 20 goals, and his form will be vital to LAFC proving that they need to be taken more seriously than their +700 price says.

The biggest thing needed for LAFC to succeed, though, will simply be keeping momentum up. They’re in red-hot form, ending the regular season with five straight wins, and just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing to be serious contenders.

Seattle Sounders (#4 West) @ +1600

While still outsiders, the Seattle Sounders are widely considered the ‘best of the rest’ in the MLS, and the most likely candidate from outside the very top seeds to make a run for the cup.

This is down to two reasons.

The first is their form. Momentum is vitally important in the playoffs, and the Sounders were one of the best performing teams towards the end of the regular season, going undefeated across their last seven games and picking up five wins along the way.

The second is their defense. The Sounders finished the season with the least amount of goals conceded, only letting in 35 in a 34 game schedule. If they can keep this kind of defensive form going, Seattle will be major contenders.

The one weak spot for the Sounders, though, is their strength in attack. They’ve relied on Jordan Morris to be a makeshift striker, and while he’s been adequate in the role, Morris is not the kind of stud striker a team can rally behind for a playoff run.

The Sounders will need to either find goals from somewhere else, or have their excellent defense hold to force penalty shootouts, to make a deep run. With their form at the back, though, anything is possible.