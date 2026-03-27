Jordan Henderson joins Wayne Rooney in elite company as Brentford midfielder starts for England against Uruguay

While Henderson narrowly missed out on becoming the first Englishman to feature in seven major tournaments after being left out of the Euro 2024 squad, his recent form has forced a recall. Since joining Brentford in the summer of 2025 on a two-year deal, he has undergone a career resurgence. This season, he has made 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. His leadership has been pivotal in guiding the Bees to seventh place in the Premier League, proving that even at this stage of his career, he remains a vital asset for both club and country.