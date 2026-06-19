Jonathan David silences doubters with historic hat-trick as Ismael Koné injury darkens Canada’s first World Cup win - Winners and Losers of dominant Qatar rout

VANCOUVER -- The Canadian men’s national team is on the board at the World Cup and played with a confidence like never before, but it wasn’t an overwhelmingly celebratory mood at the end of the 6-0 win in the afternoon at Vancouver’s BC Place.

After a first half that saw Jonathan David silence doubters with a brace and Cyle Larin score his second goal in as many games, the second half saw key midfielder Ismael Koné suffer a serious injury after taking a tackle from behind.

Assim Madibo was sent off for the challenge, putting Qatar down to nine men in the 51st minute after they had already fallen to 10 following Homam Elamin’s dismissal for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity in the first half. Koné, who looked more stunned than in pain, left on a stretcher, sitting up and waving at fans, after appearing to suffer a serious lower-leg injury on the close-up broadcast angle.

It didn’t take long for Canada to respond. Nathan Saliba, who replaced Koné off the bench, scored Canada’s fourth from a free kick in the 64th minute. He held up Koné’s jersey in celebration, bringing the crowd back into the game and lifting some of the somber mood that had overtaken BC Place after Koné’s injury. Jacob Shaffelburg then scored a fifth before David netted a sixth to complete his hat-trick.

The win marked Canada’s first at a men’s World Cup. David became the first player to score a hat-trick for a host nation since 1966, and Canada’s electrifying first-half performance saw them pepper Qatar with eight shots on target, a feat not seen at a World Cup since 1994.

Entering the final matchday, Canada will hold the tiebreaker advantage over Switzerland, with a draw enough to secure top spot and a home match in the Round of 32, with the potential for another in the Round of 16..

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