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'Canadians love a winner' - Are Jesse Marsch’s Canada ready for World Cup after tune ups against Uzbekistan, Ireland?

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Canada's World Cup tuneups are complete, but concerns remain. GOAL examines Moïse Bombito's injury setback and the key issues facing Jesse Marsch's side.

MONTRÉAL – In front of a boisterous red-out crowd at Stade Saputo, Canada walked around the pitch saluting supporters, who serenaded them with chants of "olé, olé, olé" as the country's co-hosting World Cup journey moved another step closer.

The result was not quite what they had imagined. A 1-1 draw with a younger Ireland side was hardly the perfect send-off, but the positivity around Jesse Marsch's team was still obvious. Even the Irish fans, many of whom live in Canada, joined in with chants of "Let's go Canada" as the players made their way around the stadium.

The pre-World Cup window is over now. For the northernmost co-hosts, it brought a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan in a torrential downpour in Edmonton, followed by Monday's draw in Montreal. Next comes the real thing: a June 12 World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium, before further Group B contests against Qatar and Switzerland at BC Place in Vancouver.

Yet, for all the optimism surrounding this team, Canada may now be facing one of its most significant setbacks at the worst possible time. TSN reported that Moïse Bombito is set to be replaced on the World Cup roster after Canada determined that the center back's surgically repaired leg is not healthy enough for him to compete, with the decision reportedly made to prioritize his long-term health.

If confirmed, it is a major blow. Bombito has become one of Canada's most important defenders under Marsch, offering the recovery speed, front-foot aggression and athletic range that are essential to how this team wants to play. His absence would leave Canada thinner, less explosive and far more vulnerable at center back just days before the biggest tournament in program history.

"I don't think we're overly anxious or excited about the World Cup... we want to give our country something to be really proud of," Marsch said in his parting words after facing Ireland."

This team is full of incredible men with incredible stories, incredible talent, and impeccable character. I know Canadians love a winner, and also they love good people, and I think we can show that we can be both."

Here, GOAL breaks down the biggest storylines facing Canada from the two pre-tournament friendlies and the issues they must resolve to find success at the World Cup on home soil.

  • Canada v Tunisia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Why Maxime Crépeau is Canada's No. 1 goalkeeper

    After splitting starts for two years under Marsch's first 30 games in charge, Maxime Crépeau emerged victorious over Dayne St. Clair in the battle to be Canada's No. 1 goalkeeper at the home World Cup.

    It's a move based on the team's confidence in front of Crépeau and the 32-year-old's maturity and composure under pressure, rather than on an in-depth statistical analysis, which would likely have favored St. Clair. In reality, neither has been very good for their South Florida MLS clubs, and Marsch felt more confident in Crépeau, but there was not going to be a wrong answer.

    It was a full-circle moment for Crépeau and Marsch as well, with the coach unveiling his choice in the CF Montréal coffee room at Stade Saputo before the final friendly against Ireland. That room, previously the players' lounge, was where Marsch, then head coach of the Montreal Impact, signed an 18-year-old Crépeau to his first professional contract.

    Crépeau made two key saves in the first friendly against Uzbekistan, charging out of his penalty area to nullify attackers who broke through Canada's high-risk, high-reward system, a style to which he is best suited. Against Ireland, he did the same, stopping Mason Melia on a clear-cut breakaway while also saving Troy Parrott's penalty kick in front of his hometown crowd in Montréal.

    "I had chills, man, this team is ready and this core, everybody that has been in the program has put everything on the field," he told TSN after the Ireland draw. "This team is ready. We are ready to represent 41.5 million people, man. We don't take that for granted, and we don't take it lightly."

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    Defensive transition remains Canada's biggest area of improvement

    The biggest concern, and the issue that will likely doom Canada eventually, is its vulnerability in defensive transition.

    Given how unrelenting Marsch's counterpress-heavy "Maplepressing" tactics are, players can run out of gas as matches wear into their later stages.

    Against Ireland, it was Mason Melia who got in behind late, allowing Crépeau to be the hero after Canada had found success keeping things quiet through the first hour. Yet transition moments are the recipe for beating Canada at any point in a match and likely part of why Marsch has gone with a goalkeeper skilled in one-on-one situations.

    The same thing happened against Uzbekistan early on, and in March, it was how Orri Óskarsson scored twice for Iceland in a 2-2 draw in Toronto.

    "If you're patient against Canada, you will get these chances, and you need to convert them when you do," said Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, who was well versed in Canada's frailties. "Canada should have won this game, probably in the first half, but we could have stolen it in the end."

  • Luc De FougerollesGetty

    De Fougerolles emergence

    Moïse Bombito didn't look good. Once the best center back in the Americas and the fastest defender in MLS, before earning the same distinction in Ligue 1, he looked far from fit as he made his first appearance in eight months against Uzbekistan.

    While he began Canada's World Cup camp by saying he'd be "100 percent" for the opening game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, his first minutes back after suffering a broken leg in October did not inspire confidence.

    His touch was off, his movements led to a collision with partner Derek Cornelius on an early Uzbek chance, and he didn't last more than 30 minutes after looking unfit and experiencing soreness in his repaired leg. In the ensuing days, he participated in modified training sessions but not full sessions and was not in the squad for the Ireland match.

    Luckily for Canada, 20-year-old Luc De Fougerolles looks up to the task. The Fulham defender, who spent this season with FCV Dender in Belgium during his first year of men's soccer, was calm under pressure and wasn't afraid to take a few extra touches to drive into space in front of the backline.

    "I've always kind of had it a bit, but I think I've really improved how I break down situations since I've been playing more games," he told GOAL. "Playing men's football, you have to be a bit smarter, because maybe you're not gonna try and go into the duel and kind of test yourself strength-wise, so it's about being smart to maybe going around them and get them... it's become easier to kind of problem-solve on the pitch.

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  • Canada v Iceland - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Set piece adjustments

    Ever since Marsch took over, set pieces have been a vital part of the puzzle, and over the past year, that's been under the guidance of set-piece specialist coach Nicolas Gagnon.

    Yet, with the World Cup approaching, Canada had become predictable. That changed against Ireland, as they hinted at a diversified arsenal of set-piece routines involving advanced attacking triggers, half-steps and fake signals designed to catch opponents off guard.

    Early on, a Canada set piece saw left back Richie Laryea make a quick layoff to winger Liam Millar rather than send a looping ball into the box, while Cyle Larin made a quick run to the near post.

    Later, Stephen Eustáquio opted to forgo an aerial ball in favor of setting up a long-range effort from Ismaël Koné, who has scored from distance for Sassuolo but seldom shoots from outside the box for Canada. While it didn't come off, Ireland were completely unprepared and also caught by Eustáquio's arm signal, which is often used to indicate one of the posts.

    Canada's opening goal against the Boys in Green came from an Eustáquio corner as well, with his delivery a faster, more driven ball into the danger area rather than one aimed at a target man in the goalmouth. Anytime a ball drops into the six-yard box beyond the goalkeeper's reach, it is likely to create danger, something Canada had not consistently done before.

    "We scored on a set-piece, which was good, but I think we could still be more dangerous, and obviously we kind of conceded a chance today on the long throw, so I think we can be better in that defense as well," De Fougerolles said after the Ireland draw. "I think overall it's a work in progress, and we're getting better with it each day."

    While the Ireland match offered hints of an adjusted plan, there's potential for more to be in the arsenal, too. Canada, like most teams, only allows media to watch the first 15 minutes of training, but Sunday's session was completely closed after previously being open because of a test match against USL League One champion Vermont Green.

  • Promise David Canada Gold CupGetty Images

    Where are the strikers?

    For over a year, Marsch has repeated himself, saying that the goals will come for his group. Yet, across a combined 30 shots in the two matches, Canada managed only six on target and scored just three times.

    The strikers didn't deliver. Larin's goal drought since 2024 continued despite his revived club form with Southampton, and Tani Oluwaseyi, as threatening as he was in chance creation against Uzbekistan, couldn't find a goal. Jonathan David, the Juventus star, managed just a single shot in 180 minutes.

    Each had significant moments in creating chances, but if the job of a striker is to score, they aren't doing it very well. That's where Promise David could be a solution. The towering attacker scored an offside goal against Uzbekistan and was a threat in his 37 minutes, but he has played more than 45 minutes only once in his 10 Canada caps.

    Marsch now has a week to figure it out. He'll also have to decide whether to shore up his attack or defense, with an open roster spot remaining after Marcelo Flores' ACL injury.

    "It comes down to some right decisions and then when we do create advantages, we could be a little cleaner in the final action, and some of the ideas and relationships, and speed at which we can put a combination together that can either lead to a cross, something across the goal or a guy who can set his feet and put it in the corner," Marsch said. "So we'll keep working on it, but we have firepower, and the goals are coming."

Will there be a new winner of the tournament?

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