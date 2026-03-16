Jesse Lingard told biggest challenge he faces in Brazil as ex-Man Utd star backed to succeed at Corinthians alongside Memphis Depay due to his 'aura'

Lingard, who has taken on the No.77 shirt at Corinthians, has spoken of his excitement at arriving in a country that is famously passionate about its football. He said shortly after landing in Brazil: “First, I saw the fans at the airport chanting ‘Go Corinthians! Go Corinthians!’ There is so much passion from the supporters, which is wonderful to see.

“The training ground here is incredible, and the players have welcomed me with open arms; the manager and the director too - it was great to meet them. My first impressions, I'm very happy, and I can't wait to play.”

Lingard added at his first press conference of what he hopes to achieve at Neo Quimica Arena: “I came here to win, to win trophies. I know the expectations, it's pressure, but I like it.

“He [Depay] told me that it's the biggest club in Brazil and described the fans, their passion. And that was definitely a deciding factor in my decision to accept. I'm really motivated to be on the field with the other players and help them win.

“What impressed me most was the number of trophies won. I knew it was a big team, but visiting the museum, I realised how big this club is, its history. I want to be part of that and win championships, leave a legacy.”