'Isn't a failure!' - Jeremie Frimpong taking inspiration from NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as Liverpool full-back insists no silverware wouldn't be a disaster

Reflecting on a season that has seen Liverpool exit all cup competitions and fall well behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race, Frimpong has turned to the world of basketball for perspective. The former Bayer Leverkusen man cited Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as a source of inspiration during these testing times on Merseyside.

“Do you know Giannis? Do you watch NBA? You need to listen to him,” Frimpong said to The Telegraph. “You can’t win everything all the time. Sometimes you have to go through these situations to build again. I was watching Giannis. He got asked: ‘Was this season a fail for you?’ He was like: ‘No. This isn’t a fail. It’s the road to success.’ He started talking about Michael Jordan. When he didn’t win the finals, was it a fail for him and did it make his career devalued? No. It was the road to success. So no season should be seen as a fail, no matter the disappointment. This is a road we have to go down if we want success.”