Florian Wirtz tells Liverpool flops they 'owe' Reds fans as he says failure to qualify for Champions League isn't an option

The Reds’ European journey was halted at Anfield on Tuesday night as the defending champions, PSG, secured a 2-0 win in their quarter-final tie to advance 4-0 on aggregate. Despite the disappointment of the exit, Wirtz was quick to pivot the squad's attention toward their domestic obligations, where Arne Slot’s side currently sits fifth in the table. The Premier League will have five qualification slots for the Champions League once again, and Wirtz has stressed the importance of securing one.

“The focus goes completely to the end of the season for the league,” Wirtz told the club website. “We have to play [in the] Champions League next season, we owe this to the club and to the fans. We will give our best, like we did today, and hopefully we can make minimum the top five.”