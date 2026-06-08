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Is Jennifer Lopez a Tottenham fan? Harry Kane-loving Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein explains why Hollywood A-lister has ‘no other option’ but to support Spurs
Goldstein’s mission to convert J-Lo
Goldstein, famous for his role as Roy Kent in the hit series Ted Lasso, has revealed his efforts to bring J-Lo into the Tottenham fold. Speaking while promoting their new Netflix comedy film 'Office Romance', Goldstein suggested that the singer and actress is being steered toward the 'COYS' way of life. When questioned on whether he had successfully recruited his co-star to the Spurs cause, Goldstein made it clear that she doesn't have much of a choice in the matter. “She has no other option,” Goldstein told talkSPORT.
The actor’s passion for the Lilywhites is well-documented, though he admitted that the life of a Tottenham fan is often one of endurance. Reflecting on a difficult period for the club, he previously noted: “Oh, it’s been horrendous. Being a football fan, especially for teams that we support, is a form of self-harm. It’s just painful. And then the way we felt when we didn’t get relegated was like we’d won the World Cup.”
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Harry Kane’s surprise Hollywood cameo
While the club has struggled for consistency on the pitch, former captain Kane has been making waves on the silver screen. The England striker, who departed for Bayern Munich in 2023, filmed a cameo for 'Office Romance' that left a lasting impression on the cast. Goldstein was full of praise for the forward, balancing his admiration for Kane’s talent with a deep respect for his character off the pitch.
“I mean I love Harry Kane,” Goldstein added. “Not only is he one of our greatest footballers, but from everything I have seen he seems to be one of our purest hearts. He is a pure heart. There is nothing I like more than a footballer who is a pure heart. He seems like a really, really good man. And a tremendous footballer. Very happy to have him in the film.”
J-Lo impressed by Kane’s comedy chops
It turns out that Kane’s appearance wasn’t just a gimmick, as J-Lo herself was delighted by the striker’s contribution to the movie. She recalled how the scene involving the all-time leading Spurs goalscorer was an instant hit during the early stages of production. Despite initial nerves from the production team about how a footballer would handle a comedy script, the result was a success.
“That was a really great scene,” J-Lo explained. “I remember when we did the first table read with the whole cast before we started shooting, and I guess you guys were saying that you were worried about that scene and how it was going to play. And I read it, and everybody was hysterically laughing. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so fun,’ and so we had such a good time shooting it.”
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Tottenham’s post-Kane struggles continue
While Kane is enjoying a prolific spell in the Bundesliga and making Hollywood friends, Tottenham are still grappling with the void left by his departure. The statistical gap is stark; Kane managed 61 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich during the 2025-26 campaign alone, while the entire Tottenham squad combined for just 48 goals in the Premier League during the same period. The north London side has found it difficult to replace the output of their former talisman. Manager Roberto De Zerbi now has a tough job to rebuild Spurs so they don't suffer the same results as the last two seasons.