Javier Zanetti pays tribute to resilient Lionel Messi and backs Lautaro Martinez to lead Argentina after farewell

Speaking in an interview with Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Nerazzurri skipper looked back on his earliest encounters with the gifted teenager in the Albiceleste camp.

Expressing his sheer admiration for his former team-mate's natural genius, Zanetti said: "I remember that he didn't speak much, he was still very young, but he was always phenomenal. Right now, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of my 'Pupi' foundation, an episode in his native Rosario comes to mind. Maxi Rodriguez and I organised a charity match at Newell's Old Boys' stadium: there were 40,000 people, all there for Leo. He was always available and supportive of events like this, and that says a lot about him too."

Recalling the moment he realised the forward possessed limitless potential, he added: "It didn't take much to realise it; from the very first training session you could see his difference: it was clear that he would make our national team great. After Diego [Maradona], another genius was born, and once again in our country: incredible!"