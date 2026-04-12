Jamie Carragher claims 'awful' Tottenham have 'no chance' of beating rock-bottom Wolves & suggests Roberto De Zerbi won't save them from relegation

The analysis on Sky Sports was unforgiving as Carragher pulled no punches regarding Tottenham’s current trajectory. Following their 1-0 loss to Sunderland on Sunday, the club find themselves officially cemented in the relegation zone, languishing in 18th place on 30 points after 32 matches. The situation was worsened by 17th-placed West Ham’s victory over Wolves on Friday, leaving Spurs two points adrift of safety. Carragher believes their decline is too steep to correct. He said: "Normally, a new manager comes in and you say, 'It's his first game, that (style of play) has to go out the window'. It had to go out the window for Igor Tudor and it's the same for Roberto De Zerbi because of where they find themselves. I can't believe it. Tottenham look like they're going to go down. The other teams have something going for them. One point in 24."