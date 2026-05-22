Will James Tavernier regret Ibrox bench strop? Alan Hutton reacts to Rangers farewell frustration & addresses chances of Premier League move as a free agent

Tavernier has become a modern day legend for Old Firm giants in Glasgow, with 565 appearances being taken in over the course of an 11-year stint that began in the Scottish Championship and has included Premiership title glory and a Europa League final outing.

The buccaneering defender has registered 144 goals for Rangers, with a quite stunning return of 24 efforts being posted in the 2023-24 campaign. A remarkable impact has been made at both ends of the field, with a sizeable void about to be left in the Ibrox ranks.

Tavernier will be severing ties with the Gers when his contract expires. The plan had been to give him a fitting send-off during a home date with Hibernian on May 13. The 34-year-old claims he had been promised a starting berth in that contest, only to then see head coach Danny Rohl ask him to line-up among the substitutes.

With emotions running high, the Bradford native shunned that request and ruled himself out of contention - meaning that there was to be no farewell outing on the Ibrox turf. Tavernier has aired his “disappointment” at how that situation was handled, but could he have done more to avoid creating unnecessary drama?