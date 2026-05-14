'My emotions took over' - James Tavernier left 'deeply hurt' as Rangers captain explains fallout with Danny Rohl that marred Ibrox farewell

The veteran full-back, who has been a mainstay of the Rangers side for over a decade, found himself watching from the stands as his side fell to a home defeat. While Danny Rohl initially claimed the skipper had refused a place on the bench, resulting in him reportedly leaving the stadium only to return later, Tavernier has now hit back with an emotional statement detailing his version of the events that led to the exclusion.

Tavernier explained in a statement published on social media: "I am sure you will all understand that I cannot allow any confusion around my departure or the events surrounding last night's game. I picked up a knock on my ankle after the Hearts game. Following discussions with the medical staff, we agreed that an injection was the only option, which was initially scheduled for Thursday."