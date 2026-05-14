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'My emotions took over' - James Tavernier left 'deeply hurt' as Rangers captain explains fallout with Danny Rohl that marred Ibrox farewell
A breakdown in communication at Ibrox
The veteran full-back, who has been a mainstay of the Rangers side for over a decade, found himself watching from the stands as his side fell to a home defeat. While Danny Rohl initially claimed the skipper had refused a place on the bench, resulting in him reportedly leaving the stadium only to return later, Tavernier has now hit back with an emotional statement detailing his version of the events that led to the exclusion.
Tavernier explained in a statement published on social media: "I am sure you will all understand that I cannot allow any confusion around my departure or the events surrounding last night's game. I picked up a knock on my ankle after the Hearts game. Following discussions with the medical staff, we agreed that an injection was the only option, which was initially scheduled for Thursday."
The failed agreement over final start
The 34-year-old revealed that he had specifically delayed his medical treatment to ensure he could lead the team out one last time. According to Tavernier, there was a prior agreement with Rohl that he would start the match, an arrangement that was seemingly overturned at the eleventh hour by the German manager.
The captain stated: "I personally informed the manager of this decision and explained how important it was to me and my family that I had the opportunity to say goodbye properly to the Ibrox faithful. I said I wanted to lead the lads out at Ibrox one last time and have my children walk out with me as mascots. I was told this was the right decision and that I deserved a proper send off. The manager agreed and said he wanted me to have a great send off. He knew exactly how important that moment was to me and my family."
Family heartbreak behind the scenes
Tavernier's statement highlighted the personal toll the decision took, particularly regarding his son's involvement in the day. The captain admitted that the sudden change in plans, communicated via message, led to a surge of emotion that he struggled to contain as the reality of his departure set in.
"What hurts deeply as a father is that my son had also sacrificed going away with the Rangers Academy to his first overseas tournament in Holland because being at Ibrox for my final home game meant that much to him," Tavernier explained. "After messaging the manager on Tuesday to ask whether I would be starting the game, and explaining that my children were asking if they would still be walking out as mascots, I was then informed that I would be starting the match as a substitute. In that moment, my emotions understandably took over."
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Dedicating a decade to the Gers
Despite the bitter end to his time in Govan, Tavernier insisted that his commitment to the club should never be questioned. Having made over 400 appearances for the Gers, the right-back acknowledged that while the situation was handled poorly, the club remains the priority above any personal disputes.
He concluded: "Many people may feel I could have handled the situation better, and I accept that, but after dedicating over a decade of my life to this club, with my family beside me throughout it all, I felt deeply hurt and let down. What disappointed me most was the version of events that was later presented publicly, as it did not reflect the conversations that had taken place privately beforehand. I want to make clear that no individual is ever bigger than this great football club. Rangers must always come first."
Rangers will finish the season on Saturday with an away game against Falkirk. Rohl's team have lost four games in a row since the split, leaving them in third place.