James Rodriguez Sao PauloGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

James Rodriguez teases shock 'last dance' at Everton as former Real Madrid star appears to confirm he's 'unhappy' at Sao Paulo

James RodriguezEvertonTransfersSao PauloSerie APremier League

James Rodriguez could return to Everton after apparently confirming he is unhappy at Sau Paulo.

  • Rodriguez unhappy at Sao Paulo
  • Has featured in only eight matches this season
  • Colombian could return to Everton for 'last dance'
