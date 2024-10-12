England v Ukraine - UEFA European U21 Championship QualifierGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

James McAtee pays touching tribute to late ex-Sheffield United team-mate George Baldock after shock death as Man City starlet's two-goal salvo rescues England Under-21s

J. McAteeG. BaldockEngland U21EnglandManchester CitySheffield United

England Under-21 star James McAtee paid a touching tribute to the late George Baldock as he scored a brilliant brace for the Young Lions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • McAtee played with Baldock at Sheffield United
  • Baldock found dead in Greek villa earlier this week
  • McAtee pays tribute after goal
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below