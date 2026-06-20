Getty Images Sport
Ivan Toney scores hat-trick for England in behind-closed-doors 5-1 friendly win as Morgan Rogers also on target
Fringe players gain minutes
Manager Thomas Tuchel organised the private friendly at the Swope Soccer Village base camp less than 24 hours after England's 4-2 World Cup opening victory over Croatia. The encounter, which consisted of two 25-minute halves, allowed 13 squad members who lacked game time to acclimate to the intense North American heat. Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins also found the net against the MLS opposition, whereas established starters remained at the team hotel to undergo recovery sessions.
- Getty Images Sport
Captain praises training exercise
The workout proved highly beneficial for tactical integration, especially with senior players like Harry Kane needing precautionary leg strapping after suffering late cramps during Wednesday's competitive opener.
Kane explained: "It was great. Great for the guys who didn’t get enough minutes yesterday to top up the tank. It was a good test. Thanks to Sporting for doing the game. They held themselves to a great standard. They got a nice free-kick goal themselves. Obviously from a football point of view, we knew it would be a game to score a few goals which we did. But they put a good test in and we got out of it exactly what we needed."
Striker thrives in conditions
Toney’s impressive treble marks his second hat-trick in a closed training capacity, following a similar three-goal haul against Miami FC last week. The 30-year-old forward's inclusion in the tournament squad was initially viewed as a surprise choice, but coaching staff value his extensive experience navigating high-temperature climates following his domestic career move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli. His physical readiness provides vital attacking depth behind Kane as the tournament intensity heightens.
- Getty
African test awaits squad
The Three Lions are scheduled to resume full collective training before travelling to the Boston Stadium for their second Group L fixture against Ghana on Tuesday. Tuchel faces an interesting selection dilemma regarding his forward line given Toney's red-hot form in training alongside the impressive physical recovery of his standard starters. Securing another three points in Massachusetts would comfortably guarantee England's progression into the knockout rounds with a game to spare.
At which stage of the tournament will Australia be eliminated?
146 Votes