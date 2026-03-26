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Italy v Northern Ireland: how Bastoni was welcomed on his return to Bergamo

Italy vs Northern Ireland
Italy
Northern Ireland
World Cup Qualification UEFA

The Inter defender received a warm welcome ahead of the play-off against Northern Ireland.

Following the controversy surrounding the Inter-Juventus matches and the booing in some Italian stadiums, there was keen interest in seeing how Alessandro Bastoni would be received whilst wearing the national team shirt for the play-off against Northern Ireland. In Bergamo, at the stadium where he grew up, the defender – who started in the centre of a three-man defence alongside Mancini and Calafiori – was not booed.


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    The events of the Inter-Juventus match had led to loud boos directed at Bastoni during away games against Lecce, Como and Milan, after he had provoked Kalulu’s sending-off by exaggerating his fall and then celebrated. The defender, however, did not face any boos during the national team’s match in Bergamo. The crowd was, in fact, focused on cheering on the national team for a match so crucial to their qualification for the upcoming World Cup.

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