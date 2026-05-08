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'He got angry!' - Ismael Kone opens up on Roberto De Zerbi feud after Tottenham boss accused of being 'an a*shole' to Canada international
Kone reflects on training ground clash with De Zerbi
Jesse Marsch recently reignited discussion around the relationship between Kone and De Zerbi, claiming the Italian coach treated the midfielder harshly during their time together in France. The current Canada national team boss alleged that De Zerbi had been “a real a*shole” towards the young midfielder, who joined the French side from Watford in 2024 and left for Sassuolo after two years. He made seven appearances under De Zerbi before being dropped to the bench and the tension reportedly erupted in a training ground argument. During the incident, De Zerbi allegedly told Kone to find a new club because he would never play for him again.
- AFP
Kone explains differences in football vision
Kone has since addressed the situation publicly. While acknowledging the disagreement, the midfielder insisted the conflict came down to differing football philosophies rather than personal hostility. He described the disagreement as a clash of ideas between two people passionate about the game.
"We are two people who love football, but with two different visions," Kone explained to Gazzetta. "He truly has an incredible passion. At that time, I was having some difficulties and probably wasn't able to give him what he wanted right away. I had a good time in Marseille; it was a great experience.
"I remember the skill of my teammates and the warmth of the fans. I will never be grateful enough for what I experienced there, even if it didn't go the way I wanted. I will never say anything bad about Roberto: maybe he could have been more patient with me and I could have avoided responding. Things happen. It was an argument like many others: he wants one or two touches in the middle of the pitch, but I need some freedom. I want to look for the play. He knew it, but that day he got angry."
Documentary footage brought feud into the spotlight
The incident later became public when Marseille included footage of the argument in a season-review documentary celebrating their return to the Champions League.
Speaking about the documentary, he said: "Marseille's decision. I didn't know they'd include it in the documentary celebrating that special season with the return to the Champions League. This episode hasn't changed me. I know where I'm coming from, but I was sorry it might have an impact on those around me. And there's something nobody knows."
Despite the publicity surrounding the dispute, Kone revealed that he has since reconciled with De Zerbi during a recent visit to England.
"A couple of weeks ago, I went to London with two teammates," he added. "I met Roberto, and he gave me a big hug. We talked about so many things, as if nothing had happened. Sometimes social media and the media make everything too big."
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Form at Sassuolo attracting transfer interest
Kone’s career has progressed significantly since leaving Marseille. Now at Sassuolo, the midfielder has scored six goals in Serie A this season and attracted interest from Roma, AC Milan and Inter. The 23-year-old remains focused on his current club and preparation for the upcoming World Cup.