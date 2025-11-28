Getty Images Sport
'Isco needed seven stitches!' - Real Betis star ruled out after odd collision with ex-Man Utd star in Europa League clash
Pellegrini confirms Isco and Amrabat derby absence
Pellegrini has confirmed that Isco will miss the upcoming derby against Sevilla on Sunday following a collision with team-mate Amrabat during their Europa League victory over Utrecht. The incident occurred just ten minutes into the match as both players contested a loose ball, resulting in a heavy clash that forced both off the pitch.
Speaking after the match, Pellegrini provided details on the severity of Isco's injury: "It was a very eventful match. Isco and Amrabat's injuries were incredible. Isco needed seven stitches; he doesn't have a bone fracture, but he won't be ready for Sunday. I don't think Amrabat will be either."
Pellegrini also indicated that Amrabat, on loan from Fiorentina after a stint at Manchester United, is highly unlikely to feature against Sevilla unless he makes a "very good recovery in the next few hours." The double blow leaves Betis without two key midfielders for one of their most important fixtures of the season.
Isco's cruel injury blow after return
The injury to Isco is particularly cruel as it came in his first start since returning from a significant injury lay-off just three days prior. The Spanish midfielder, who has been a vital creative force for Betis since joining, was on the pitch for only nine minutes before the collision forced him off.
Reports suggest the injury is to his ankle, though it is believed to be the opposite ankle to the one that previously sidelined him. The sight of Isco writhing in pain on the pitch was a major concern for Betis fans, and Pellegrini's confirmation of his absence will be a significant setback ahead of the derby. They were dealt a further blow as Antony has been suspended for Sunday's game after he received a red card for accidentally striking a defender in the face when attempting an overhead kick.
Betis secure vital Europa League win
Despite the injuries, Real Betis managed to secure a 2-1 victory over Utrecht. Cucho Hernandez opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, and Abde Ezzalzouli doubled the lead shortly after half-time in the 50th minute. Utrecht pulled a goal back through Miguel Rodriguez in the 55th minute but Betis held on for the win.
Pellegrini highlighted the importance of the three points, stating: "It was a very important win because it brings us much closer to qualifying. Hopefully, we can stay in the top eight." The victory leaves Betis in fifth place in the Europa League standings with 11 points from five matches, strengthening their position for progression to the knockout stages.
Pellegrini was also pleased with his team's performance, noting: "I liked the intensity with which we started the game against a team that handles the ball well. We became dominant."
What next for Real Betis?
Betis now turn their attention to the highly anticipated Seville derby against Sevilla on Sunday at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. The absence of Isco and likely Amrabat will require Pellegrini to reshuffle his midfield. Players like Nelson Deossa or Pablo Fornals could be called upon to fill the void left by Isco's absence.
Pellegrini acknowledged the significance of the match: "There’s no doubt it’s a different kind of game. Both teams are missing key players, and adding three more points would be important. We hope not to let our fans down because we know what those three points mean to both sides."
The manager also briefly addressed questions about his contract renewal, stating: "Now we are only concerned about the derby," indicating that all focus is on Sunday's crucial encounter.
