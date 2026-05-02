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Ipswich Town promoted to Premier League as Wrexham suffer play-off heartbreak on final day of regular Championship season
Back in the big time at Portman Road
Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town left nothing to chance on the final day, brushing aside Queens Park Rangers 3-0 to clinch the second automatic promotion spot. Following a three-way battle for the position involving Millwall and Middlesbrough, the Tractor Boys ensured there would be no late twists by controlling the contest from the opening whistle. George Hirst and Jaden Philogene ignited the party atmosphere after just ten minutes, before Kasey McAteer added the gloss to a historic afternoon.
The result sees Ipswich return to the top flight at the first time of asking. After finishing second in 2024, they endured a difficult period that saw them finish 19th in the top-flight on just 22 points last season. However, McKenna’s tactical brilliance has revitalised the club, leading to scenes of total jubilation as fans stormed the pitch at full-time to celebrate their top-flight status.
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McKenna reflects on "hardest" promotion triumph
Speaking after the match, an emotional McKenna reflected on the journey he has taken with the club. "It means a lot. It's probably been the hardest one to be honest. I'm so grateful. I know how hard we've had to work to turn it around. The club had such a big climb and then steep fall with such a big turnover of players. Club legends have left this club and we've had to try and rebuild this team," McKenna told reporters.
He continued: "Everyone stuck at it and we deserve to be where we are today. To have the third promotion in four years at home on a sunny May day is perfect. We've steadily improved over the course of the year. We don't start thinking about the Premier League today. We are going to enjoy this one."
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Wrexham’s play-off dream goes up in smoke
While Ipswich were celebrating, Wrexham were left to contemplate what might have been. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s side started the day in the final play-off spot, but a 2–2 draw with Middlesbrough left them seventh in the final standings. It was a chaotic afternoon that ultimately doomed Phil Parkinson’s men, as results elsewhere conspired against the North Wales outfit during a frantic 90 minutes.
The Red Dragons actually led 2-1 before half-time through Sam Smith, but they were unable to hold onto the advantage as Boro hit back. With Hull City securing a crucial victory in their respective fixture, Wrexham’s hopes of a fourth consecutive promotion was officially extinguished. The result means the Hollywood stars will have to wait at least another year before they can potentially bring Premier League football to the Racecourse Ground.
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Hull City snatch final play-off spot in dramatic fashion
The race for the final play-off berth turned into a spectacle of its own, with Hull City, Wrexham, and Derby County all swapping positions throughout the afternoon. Ultimately, it was the Tigers who showed the most composure to secure their place in the play-offs. A 2-1 win over Norwich City, powered by an Oli McBurnie double, was enough to see them leapfrog their rivals and keep their promotion hopes alive.
Hull City now join a competitive play-off bracket alongside Millwall, Southampton, and Middlesbrough. While Boro started the day with outside hopes of automatic promotion, they will now have to regroup for the semi-finals. Millwall also missed out on the top two by a single point despite their win over Oxford United, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes battle for the final spot in next season’s Premier League.