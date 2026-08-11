Inter closing in on deal with Tottenham star Djed Spence as Nerazzurri identify Denzel Dumfries successor

Inter have made their move for Spence, with the Tottenham and England international now firmly in the sights of the Nerazzurri. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in recent hours, negotiations between the two clubs have intensified significantly, bringing the parties closer to a definitive agreement that would see the 26-year-old move to Milan. The deal is expected to be finalised for a fee in the region of €30 million plus performance-related bonuses. Barring any late complications, Spence will be the man tasked with succeeding Denzel Dumfries, who has moved to Real Madrid, effectively filling the final remaining void in Chivu’s squad structure as the club builds for a title challenge.

However, fans may have to wait a short while to see the defender in competitive action. Much like his compatriot John Stones, who paved the way for English talent at the club, Spence has only recently returned to training following an extended break after his exploits with the Three Lions at the World Cup.