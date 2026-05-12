Lionel Messi’s record MLS salary revealed as Son Heung-Min finishes distant second behind Inter Miami star

Son, LAFC's star forward, was the second highest earner in the league, according to the MLSPA. He will make just over $11m this year. De Paul and Lozano aren't far behind, though, with the Argentine pulling in $9.7m and the Mexican making a hair over $9m.

Other top compensated players include Atlanta's Miguel Almiron ($7.8m), New York Red Bulls' Emil Forsberg ($6.0m) and Nashville's Sam Surridge ($5.9m). LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig will make $5.8m, despite missing the whole season after undergoing a second ACL surgery in as many years.