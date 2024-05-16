Inter Miami player ratings vs Orlando City: Herons simply can't get it done without Lionel Messi as Luis Suarez-led attack never gets going

Without their star man, Miami looked bang average as they settled for a lackluster draw.

Inter Miami's performances can easily be described as Jekyll and Hyde because there are two very different types of games from this team. This Herons' vastly different performances aren't defined by duality or some old English fairytale, though... the explanation is actually much simpler.

It's not really Jekyll and Hyde; it's with Messi and without Messi.

On Wednesday night, we saw the latter. The Argentine star was out nursing a knock and Tata Martino wasn't willing to risk him given the short turnaround. As a result, we got a 'No Messi' performance in a 0-0 draw with rivals Orlando City.

With Messi, Miami are record-breaking electric. They beat teams while beating them down, scoring goal after goal while making history every week. Without Messi, they're basically just like everyone else, prone to the same on-and-off days that define MLS clubs.

The Herons looked average on Wednesday. The defense was largely stellar against a dangerous Lions team, but the attack had a Messi-sized hole in it. The ex-Barcelona star may be small in stature, but he casts a big shadow and, when that shadow is missing, Miami tend to struggle.

That's what happened this time. Even with Luis Suarez leading the line, the Herons never really got going. New signing Matias Rojas wasn't able to add the magic that has defined his first few matches. Robert Taylor wasn't anywhere near as lethal as he was during that mind-blowing run last season.

As a result, the Herons will take a draw and move on. They'll live to fight another day, but Wednesday's match was more evidence that this team can't fight nearly as hard without their Argentinian star leading the charge.

