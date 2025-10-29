Inter call in psychologist to help Josep Martinez and give goalkeeper week off to help deal with harrowing car crash that resulted in elderly man's death

The incident happened shortly before 10am on Monday, leading Inter to cancel head coach Cristian Chivu’s scheduled pre-match press conference ahead of the Fiorentina game and morale was reportedly low during training, with the thoughts of the players and staff with the victim and the Spanish goalkeeper.

Club officials are also expected to contact Saibene’s family to offer condolences and support. Meanwhile, Martinez went through routine drug and alcohol tests at Saronno hospital, with club officials present to assist him. Authorities in Como are still reviewing the accident, and a full report from reconstruction experts is expected later this week.

"Unfortunately, a serious and delicate event has occurred," Inter president Beppe Marotta said on Tuesday. "Our deepest sympathies are clearly with the family of the deceased, and we also feel for our player, whom we know very well. These are situations and misfortunes that, unfortunately, are part of everyday life, but I hope that we can also benefit from this tragic situation."