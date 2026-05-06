Inside Man City’s first WSL triumph since 2016: How Andree Jeglertz’s side overcame 10 years of disappointment to dethrone Chelsea

Some of those nearly seasons have proven particularly heart-breaking. In the 2019-20 campaign, which was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, City were actually top of the table when the season was suspended, only for the league to be decided on a points-per-game basis, which put second-placed Chelsea, who had played a match fewer, above them. The following year, Emma Hayes' Blues pipped them again as City finished second by two points despite losing just once all season.

The most recent instance, though, the one which involved 10 players still at the club today, was the most devastating. With two games to play, the title was in City's hands. Following Chelsea's 4-3 defeat to Liverpool, after which Hayes declared the title race to be over, the Manchester side held a six-point lead at the top of the table, with a goal difference superior by eight. However, a dramatic loss to Arsenal on the penultimate weekend would pave the way for Chelsea to claim a fifth successive title, as Hayes' side won their final three games by an aggregate score of 15-0 to clinch top spot on goal difference. It couldn't have been closer.

For a moment, there will have been fears among the City faithful that another near-miss was on the cards. After racing into an historic 11-point lead by early February, the last few weeks have seen this side flirt with the idea of letting Arsenal back into the mix. But in the end, they've reaped the rewards of establishing such a significant cushion, and after being the most outstanding side in the WSL all season long, with wins in four of their six games against the rest of the 'Big Four', it's hard to argue that City don't deserve to be crowned champions of England for just the second time.

So, how did they put all that disappointment behind them? How did Andree Jeglertz, in his first season at the club, end Chelsea’s remarkable run of six successive league triumphs? And, most importantly, how did Man City win their first WSL title in a decade?