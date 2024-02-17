Injury DISASTER for Liverpool! Diogo Jota appears to suffer serious knee issue as Curtis Jones also limps out of chaotic Brentford game to force Mohamed Salah into early return
Liverpool endured a nightmare spell against Brentford on Saturday which saw both Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones forced off to add to their injury woes.
- Alisson & Alexander-Arnold already sidelined
- Jones injured after awkward landing
- Salah returns as Jota stretched off