And Arsenal have been dealt another setback following the news that influential defender Calafiori is on his way back to north London after sustaining “a few issues” in the build up to Italy’s clash with Norway.

“Calafiori left the training camp,” Italy boss Gattuso told Sky Sports Italia ahead of the Norway match. “We tried Calafiori, he had a few issues. I thank him for his commitment: he stayed here for a week, he could have played perhaps, but it wouldn't have been fair to him or Arsenal. We'll see who plays between [Gianluca] Mancini and [Alessandro] Buongiorno.”

Calafiori has been in excellent form in an Arsenal defence which has conceded just five league goals in 2025-26. The 23-year-old has usurped Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back, scoring once and recording two assists in 11 league appearances. Former Roma and Bologna ace Calafiori has also featured once in the Champions League this season, with Arsenal having won all four of their fixtures in Europe’s elite club competition.

