'The best of the best!' – How India coach plans to resist Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil in Kolkata

Carlo Ancelotti and his star-studded Brazil squad arrived in Kolkata to face India in a historic Senior international fixture. The Selecao head coach shared a warm podium embrace with India manager Khalid Jamil during pre-match media duties, bridging the gap between two distant footballing realms.

The match represents the first time Brazil's senior national team has ever played on Indian soil.

Ancelotti expressed genuine appreciation for the overwhelming passion shown by local supporters toward Brazilian football.



