"I haven't seen any doctors rushing about": Max Eberl gives the all-clear regarding two FC Bayern Munich stars

"Judging by the way they were clapping just now, I didn’t see or feel any injuries," said Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl, giving the all-clear after the team’s confident progression to the Champions League quarter-finals. Although he admitted that he was "usually with you straight after the first half-time team talk and therefore don’t have any diagnoses to hand", Eberl went on to emphasise: "I didn’t see any dramatic scenes in the dressing room with doctors rushing about frantically. Without going into detail, I would assume it was a precautionary measure."

Pavlovic had come off in the 55th minute of the second leg of the round of 16 and had hinted at hip problems to coach Vincent Kompany when he was substituted. The midfielder himself explained after the match that it was nothing serious: "I just had a bit of pain in my hip flexors, but I don’t think it’s anything dramatic," said Pavlovic.