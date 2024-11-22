How PUMA just get it so right with their Africa Cup of Nations kit designs

PUMA have hit the target once again with their bespoke collection of kits for the 2025 edition of the tournament in Morocco

When it comes to the African Cup of Nations, PUMA do not miss. The German sportswear giant has become synonymous with AFCON, with many of their designs for the continent's leading nations down the years becoming iconic.

There's Didier Drogba banging goals in the vibrant orange of Cote d'Ivoire's skin-tight shirt in the mid-noughties, you've got Michael Essien bossing the midfield with the Ghana's Black Star on his chest, and, of course, who could forget Samuel Eto'o's bare arms holding the trophy aloft in Cameroon's FIFA-banned sleeveless strip in 2002.

PUMA has been a constant in modern African football, but what is the secret behind their success? Upon the release of their roster of kits for the 2025 edition of AFCON, GOAL spoke to one of the creative minds behind their latest mesmerising collection for the continent's leading nations to try to find out.