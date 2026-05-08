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Khaled Mahmoud

How Endrick mastered French in just four months: Real Madrid starlet's secrets behind linguistic excellence at Lyon revealed

Endrick
Lyon
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Ligue 1
World Cup
Brazil

Real Madrid starlet Endrick has taken French football by storm, but it isn't just his prowess on the pitch that is making headlines. The teenage sensation recently stunned fans and media alike by conducting a full interview in fluent French, despite having only joined Lyon on loan just over four months ago.

  • A polyglot in the making

    Endrick’s rapid adaptation to life in France after leaving the Bernabeu on a short-term basis has been largely impressive, having scored eight goals in 19 matches since his move. Having already established a command of English and Spanish during his time at Real Madrid, the 19-year-old is now adding French to his impressive linguistic repertoire.

    The Brazilian forward arrived at Groupama Stadium in January and has wasted no time in integrating himself into the local culture. According to Thiago Freitas, COO of Roc Nation - the agency managing Endrick's career - in an interview with UOL, this progress is less about a secret training method and more about the player's personal dedication and innate curiosity.

    Crucially, his move to Lyon was driven by his dream of securing a spot in the World Cup squad, a goal that will be put to the test when Carlo Ancelotti officially announces list on May 18.

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    Respect through communication

    For Endrick, learning the local tongue is a matter of character rather than just a professional requirement. He views the ability to converse with teammates, staff, and fans in their native language as the ultimate sign of respect. This philosophy guided his transition to Madrid and is now being replicated in Lyon.

    "What Endrick shows of value with this is that despite having a disciplined routine of training, rest and seclusion, he understands that he should not miss the opportunity to communicate with different people, to show who he is not only with photographs, and not only on the field," Freitas explained. "In addition, learning the language spoken where you are going to live is the first and perhaps most important demonstration of respect for the people who live and work there."

  • The role of modern technology

    While the player's mindset is the driving force, Freitas highlights that modern athletes have no excuse for remaining monolingual given the resources available today. Endrick has utilised a variety of digital tools and personalised support to accelerate his learning curve during his stint in Ligue 1.

    "The athletes of this generation have various tools at their disposal that athletes in the past did not have. First, they are much better paid. They can have professionals attending to them individually. They can study with people who are on different continents through video calls," Freitas added. "They can watch movies, series, with different dubbing, with subtitles in different languages. They have access to digital books. Everything in the palm of their hand. There is no excuse for not learning something, other than accommodation or lack of interest."


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    Following the Cristiano Ronaldo blueprint

    Beyond his 19 appearances, eight goals, and seven assists for Lyon, Endrick is aiming to leave a legacy as a role model for the next generation. Much like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo set the standard for physical preparation, the Brazilian wants to set the gold standard for how a modern footballer carries themselves off the pitch.

    "Just as Cristiano Ronaldo inspired young people all over the world over the last decades, especially by the way he prepared himself physically throughout them, to be what he is today, I hope that this good example of Endrick with his ease of communication and adaptation inspires other young athletes in the coming years," Freitas concluded. "Communication with other people is the first step to becoming, throughout their careers and at the end of them, even more interesting people on the field."