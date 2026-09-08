Made it big in Hollywood! Son Heung-min is ‘money very well spent’ for MLS & LAFC as former Tottenham star helps to open up new markets

Son knew what he was getting himself into when agreeing to head for California on the back of 10 memorable years at Spurs. He walked away as a Europa League-winning captain, with a 17-year trophy drought being brought to a close in north London.

With his mass appeal being taken into account, big things were expected of the experienced forward in MLS. He was charged with the task of making an impact similar to that enjoyed by Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

It was always going to be difficult for the talented 34-year-old to match one of the best in the business, at least on the field, but his presence in Los Angeles is about much more than sporting ability.

Son is one of the most marketable players on the planet and now finds himself sharing a city with MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers. Between them, two global icons have helped to break down barriers and drum up interest.