'He is not OK' - Lucas Paqueta still 'suffering' from impact of FA spot-fixing investigation after seeing red for dissent

After his red card, Paqueta wrote on social media: "It's ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation. Perhaps this ridiculous behaviour is just a reflection of everything I've had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I'm sorry I'm not perfect."

He added: "I understand that now I have to look like the villain; it's difficult to live with everything that has been caused in my life and in my mental health! I will continue trying to prevent them from affecting me even more.

"This does not justify my expulsion, and for that I apologise to the fans and my teammates!"

Now, Nuno has backed Paqueta's take that he is continuing to struggle with the fallout of the investigation, telling reporters: "I think it [the investigation] is affecting him but he is willing to move forward, to try and put this aside and continue to play football in the way that he does.

"He is not OK. He is suffering, he is disappointed and upset. He realises the mistake that he made and he is willing to move forward. Sometimes people are not aware of the problems that football players endure. But I think [he] is going to overcome this situation."

